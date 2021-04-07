Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Sensex, Nifty surge as RBI holds rates, maintains accommodative stance

Sensex, Nifty surge as RBI holds rates, maintains accommodative stance

Premium
Markets surged post RBI policy
1 min read . 10:50 AM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das maintained status quo on rates for the fifth time in a row and maintained an accommodative stance as long as necessary to support growth and keep inflation at targeted levels

Indian markets on Wednesday extended earlier gains, rising 0.7%, after the Reserve Bank of India kept policy rates unchanged and maintained accommodative stance as long as needed.

Indian markets on Wednesday extended earlier gains, rising 0.7%, after the Reserve Bank of India kept policy rates unchanged and maintained accommodative stance as long as needed.

At 10.05 am, the benchmark index Sensex was up 0.7% at 49,611 points. The Nifty also gained 0.7% to 14787.70 points.

TRENDING STORIES See All

At 10.05 am, the benchmark index Sensex was up 0.7% at 49,611 points. The Nifty also gained 0.7% to 14787.70 points.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das maintained status quo on rates for the fifth time in a row and maintained an accommodative stance as long as necessary to support growth and keep inflation at targeted levels.

The governor also reiterated RBI's commitment to keep liquidity conditions comfortable. This would imply a level of liquidity that would keep the system "surplus".

Das said the recent surge in covid-19 infections has created uncertainty over economic growth recovery and suggested that the focus must be on containing spread of virus and economic recovery.

The central bank has retained its outlook on economic growth for 2021-22 at 10.5%. For financial year 2021-22, the MPC projects inflation at 5.2% in the first and second quarters.

"RBI kept rates unchanged as expected and will continue with its accommodative stance to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. An increase in the pace of vaccination and rural demand would in our view help growth," said S Ranganathan, head of Research at LKP Securities

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.