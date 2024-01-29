Sensex, Nifty surge over 1%: From gains in RIL, HDFC Bank to strong global cues, 4 key factors driving the rally
Today's gains come on the back of buying in strong index heavyweights, a rise in Asian peers, as well as hopes of a US Fed rate cut and a populist budget due later this week. The BSE Sensex soared 896 points to 71,637.61 while the Nifty50 jumped 291 points to 21,429.60.
