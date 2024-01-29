Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied over 1 percent each on Monday after ending the last 2 weeks in the red, down 1.2 percent each. Today's gains come on the back of buying in strong index heavyweights, a rise in Asian peers, as well as hopes of a US Fed rate cut and a populist budget due later this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BSE Sensex soared 896 points to 71,637.61 while the Nifty50 jumped 291 points to 21,429.60.

The market exhibited a clear bullish bias, as 37 out of the Nifty stocks were trading in positive territory, while only 13 were in the negative zone. The top gainer was ONGC, up over 7 percent, followed by Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, and Coal India. Meanwhile, the top losers were Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Infosys, LTIMindtree and Bajaj Finserv. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Read here: Reliance share price hits record high, m-cap crosses ₹ 19 lakh crore While the overall sentiment was robust, the selling by foreign portfolio investors and a rise in crude oil prices capped further upside.

Let's take a look at key factors that led to today's rise: Strong buying in index heavyweights Index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top contributors on Sensex in morning deals today. RIL was the top Sensex gainer. It jumped over 3.6 percent to its record high of ₹2,810 in intra-day deals today. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank also gained 2 percent on BSE after RBI approved LIC to raise its ownership in the country's largest private sector lender. The central bank allowed LIC to acquire an additional 4.8 percent stake in HDFC Bank, and the stake could be raised to a maximum of 9.99 percent by January 24, 2025. Currently, LIC owns a 5.19 percent stake in HDFC Bank as of December 2023.

Read here: Stocks to buy this week: Bajaj Auto, Inox Wind, PNB among 12 technical picks; do you own any? Broad-based gains Gains in the Indian market were also broad-based with all sectors trading in the green. The market breadth also favored gainers as nearly two stocks rose for each one that fell. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sectors including Banks, Financial Services, Auto, Metal, and Oil and Gas rose between 1 and 4 percent each. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices were also up over 1 percent each.

Strong global markets Chinese equities led a rally in Asian stocks to start the week after regulators took new steps over the weekend to support the market. Oil climbed after a step-up in Middle East violence, as a missile attack by Yemen's Houthi group caused a fire on a fuel tanker in the Red Sea, while three US troops were killed after a drone attack in Jordan. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.4 percent, and a sub-index of mainland property shares surged 3.6 percent after China's securities regulator said on Sunday that it will fully suspend the lending of restricted shares.

Read here: Budget 2024: Market moved less than 1% in just 7 of last 24 budget sessions Regional stocks also started the day on a firm footing, and extended gains after the Hong Kong open, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 0.8 percent and South Korea's Kospi advancing 1.2 percent, while Australia's stock benchmark added 0.4 percent. Mainland China bluechips, however, were little changed after seesawing in early trade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

US Fed commentary While a rate cut is not expected in the January Fed meet, experts remain optimistic, expecting a dovish commentary in the upcoming US Fed policy meet on the back of continued moderation in US inflation.

Going into this week’s two-day policy meeting, which wraps Wednesday afternoon in Washington, investors are assigning roughly even odds to the prospect that the US central bank will start lowering borrowing costs at its next decision in March.

Read here: BPCL share price trades positive ahead of Q3FY24 results. Buy or wait? On one hand, inflation numbers continue to surprise to the downside. The Fed’s preferred gauge decelerated to 2.9 percent in December, crossing below 3 percent for the first time since early 2021, according to data published Friday. On the other, consumer spending continues to be surprisingly robust. It’s undoubtedly getting a boost from the downdraft in inflation, but the strength still may keep some worried that price pressures could mount once again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The stage is set for the Fed to take steps toward cutting rates in coming months. We expect the Fed to begin lowering the federal funds rate target range in March as it attempts to stick a soft landing," said Bloomberg Economists Stuart Paul and Estelle Ou.

