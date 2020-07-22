Sensex, Nifty take a breather after 5-day rally. What analysts say

As the Nifty approached the 78.6% retracement level, it seemed that traders preferred for some profit booking as the index showed signs of boredom and corrected from the higher levels. However, the banking and the financial space kept the market on toes as some of the stocks from this space outperformed the broader markets which led to a relative outperformance in Bank Nifty. Nifty is trading near the crucial hurdle and hence it is wise for traders to book profits and take some money off the table. However, as of now, there are no signs of reversal and hence, we do not advise taking any contra trades. Next couple of sessions would be crucial to determine the near term trend and traders are advised to trade with a stock specific approach and keep booking timely profits. The near term supports for the index are placed around 11040 and 10960 whereas resistance is seen in the range of 11200-11250."