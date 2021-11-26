MUMBAI: Indian stock markets tanked over 1% on Friday, tracking Asian peers which fell following reports of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant, spooking investors and hurting risk appetite.

At 10am, the benchmark Sensex was down 1.4% or 819 points at 57,976, while the broader Nifty50 declined 1.4% or 241 points to 17,294.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei lost 2.9%, Hang Seng fell 2.2% amid growing concern over the coronavirus variant first discovered in South Africa.

Analysts said markets declined due to concerns about the new variant and questions about the ability of vaccines to contain the virus.

In Europe, countries are expanding booster vaccinations and tightening curbs as pandemic-related deaths in Germany crossed the 100,000 mark.

Back home, markets have been under pressure amid volatility as second quarter earnings failed to surprise on the positive side, with rising input costs weighing on investor sentiments. Input cost inflation have especially hit margins and profitability of consumer and manufacturing companies despite steady growth in volumes and sales .

"Going ahead, the markets are likely to continue with consolidation given weak global cues, persistent FII selling and premium valuation. In the absence of any fresh trigger and subdued sentiments, investors would await for the fundamentals to catch up with valuations", said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

