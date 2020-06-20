Sensex, Nifty to extend gains next week? Here is what market experts expect

"We feel the recent upmove indicates participations are hopeful of de-escalation of tension between India and China. Besides, the recent data of loan moratorium and gradual reopening of the economy have eased their concerns over the NPA crisis in the banking system. Going forward, in absence of any major event except the earnings season, the markets would continue to take cues from global markets. Further, developments on India-China feud at LAC would remain a key monitorable. Amid all, indications are in favour of further surge in the index so we advise aligning the positions accordingly," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.