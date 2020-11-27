Sensex, Nifty slip before GDP data; auto stocks shine

Indian shares ended slightly lower on Friday, ahead of the release of data that is likely to show Asia's third-largest economy entered a recession in the September quarter in a coronavirus-driven slump.

A dip in IT services shares was countered by a 1.4% rise in automotive stocks before the release of monthly vehicle sales figures from Tuesday. Indian markets are shut on Monday for a local holiday.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.14% lower at 12,968.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.25% lower at 44,149.72.

Both indexes finished the month roughly 11.5% higher — their second best monthly performance this year, after a 14.7% gain in April — powered by record inflows from foreign institutional investors and progress on COVID-19 vaccines.

India's economic activity likely picked up in July-September after a record 23.9% contraction the previous quarter, data due around 1200 GMT is expected to show.

Economists in a Reuters poll forecast gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink 8.8%, a contraction that would still amount to a technical recession.

Among companies, IT services firms Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services fell more than 1% each and were among the top drags on the Nifty 50.

Other Asian shares hovered near record highs as investors weighed renewed doubts about AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine against hopes that some of the region's economies will recover quicker than their Western peers.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"The short term trend of Nifty is choppy and the market is expected to move in a range of 13100-12800 levels by next week. The study of long term charts like weekly and monthly timeframe signal crucial overhead resistance for the market around 13100-13150 levels. The lower area of 12850-12750 is going to be an important base for the Nifty and a decisive move below this area could open a sharp downward correction in the market."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"Markets will first react to the GDP numbers next week. Besides, the auto sales numbers and upcoming RBI policy meet would be on their radar. We expect prevailing consolidation to continue in the index however there’ll be no shortage of trading opportunities in broader markets. Traders should maintain a “buy on dips" approach while keeping their focus on the selection of sectors and stocks."





