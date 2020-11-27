Sensex, Nifty slip before GDP data; auto stocks shine

"The short term trend of Nifty is choppy and the market is expected to move in a range of 13100-12800 levels by next week. The study of long term charts like weekly and monthly timeframe signal crucial overhead resistance for the market around 13100-13150 levels. The lower area of 12850-12750 is going to be an important base for the Nifty and a decisive move below this area could open a sharp downward correction in the market."