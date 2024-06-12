Sensex Today Live | Share Market updates: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are anticipated to open lower on Wednesday, reflecting mixed global market signals. Trends in Gift Nifty also suggest a subdued start for the Indian benchmark indices.
On Tuesday, Indian stock market indices ended flat due to weak global cues. Globally, investors are cautiously awaiting US CPI data and US Fed policy outcome, said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. "US Fed commentary could provide direction to the market. So far investors are baking in 1 rate cut towards the end of the year; so any deviation from that could drive the market on either side," Khemka added.
Asian markets traded mixed in early trade. The US stock market also ended mixed on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting record closing highs for the second consecutive day ahead of consumer prices data and a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.
Back home, all eyes will be on the CPI inflation data to be released post-market hours today. India's retail inflation was likely steady at 4.8% in May, compared to 4.83% the previous month, as a sequential rise in food prices was offset by low core inflation, a median estimate of 15 economists polled by Mint showed.
Sensex was up 220 points at 76,677, and the Nifty was up 113 points at 23,377.80.
Oil prices rose on Wednesday on upbeat global demand views from the US Energy Information Administration and Opec.
Brent crude futures rose 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $82.04 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 18 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $78.10.
Besides Union Bank, HCL Tech, IndiGo, SBI, Wipro, and Tube Investments, Balrampur Chini Mills, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, SAIL, and ZEE are the six stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for Wednesday
The Indian economy, buoyed by strong domestic demand, a surge in investment and robust services activity, is projected to grow an average of 6.7% per fiscal year from 2024 through 2026, making South Asia the world’s fastest-growing region, the World Bank said on Tuesday.
In its latest Global Economic Prospects report, the World Bank said India will remain the fastest-growing large economy. According to the forecast, India is set to report 6.6%, 6.7% and 6.8% growth, respectively, in FY24, FY25 and FY26.
By comparison, global growth is projected to hold steady at 2.6% in 2024 before edging up to an average of 2.7% in 2025 and 2026, respectively.
The US Federal Reserve policy meeting began on 11 June, with widespread expectations that the central bank will keep interest rates unchanged. The Jerome Powell-led Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is anticipated to maintain its guidance of keeping rates elevated, adhering to the status quo in the current policy meeting.
On Wednesday, the US will release its latest update on inflation at the consumer level, and the Federal Reserve will announce its latest interest rate decision. Additionally, the US will release its latest update on prices at the wholesale level on Thursday.
Wall Street saw a mixed close on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reaching new record highs for the second day in a row. The subdued trading session occurred ahead of a crucial inflation report and the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate policy decision, expected on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 gained 0.3%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%.
Asian markets were mixed as traders anticipated the Federal Reserve's policy decision and upcoming US inflation data. The euro struggled to recover from a sell-off driven by European political uncertainty.
Markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Sydney all declined, while Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, and Mumbai managed to edge up.