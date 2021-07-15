Sensex, Nifty touch fresh highs buoyed by IT rally on strong Q1 results

"Retail activity is high in mid-small-cap space since heavy FII selling is in large caps. Global support to the markets comes from the Fed chief Powell's remark that rates will remain near zero until "inflation goes persistently and materially higher. This has further emboldened the equity bulls. Even though the broader market party continues, investors should exercise caution while buying into mid-small caps. Correction in the broader market, when it comes, can be sharp", Vijaykumar added.