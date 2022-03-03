Asian share markets are higher today tracking gains on Wall Street after Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a moderate approach to hiking interest rates.

The Hang Seng is up 0.4% while the Nikkei gained 0.8%. The Shanghai Composite advanced 0.2%.

In US stock markets, Wall Street indices ended sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank would likely raise interest rates less than some investors had feared.

The Dow Jones rallied 1.8% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.6%.

Back home, Indian share markets opened on a positive note, following the trend on SGX Nifty.

Benchmark indices opened mildly higher today tracking global cues. Rising crude oil prices are keeping the gains under check as they may add pressure on India's import bill.

The BSE Sensex is trading up by 223 points. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty is trading higher by 56 points.

Tech Mahindra and Wipro are among the top gainers today.

Asian Paints, on the other hand, is among the top losers today.

The BSE Mid Cap index is up 0.5% while the BSE Small Cap is trading higher by 1%.

Barring auto and banking, all sectoral indices are trading in green with stocks in the IT sector, power sector and oil & gas sector witnessing most of the buying.

Power stocks and metal stocks, on the other hand, are trading in red.

Shares of Adani Transmission and Vedanta hit their 52-week highs today.

The rupee is trading at 75.73 against the US$.

Gold prices are trading up by 0.5% at ₹51,573 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, silver prices are trading up by 0.4% at ₹67,229 per kg.

Crude oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, with Brent rising above US$116 a barrel, as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries while US crude stocks fell to multi-year lows. In news from the fintech space, startups in the fintech space are expected to lead the way in raising venture debt this year similar to the trend seen last year, according to findings of the survey.

Over 45% of respondents said that fintech startups will be most actively raising venture debt this year. About 100 startup founders and venture capital firms took part in the survey taken as part of Stride Ventures' 'India Venture Debt Report 2022'.

Fintech will be followed by startups in the consumer (14.3%), agri-tech (11.9%), software-as-a-service (SaaS) (9.5%), and electric vehicles (EVs) (7.1%).

In 2021 too, fintech startups accounted for the highest number of venture debt deals and maximum amount received. Last year, a total number of 111 venture debt deals were struck and US$538 m disbursed.

In news from the FMCG sector, Tata Consumer is among the top buzzing stocks today.

Tata Consumer is looking to ramp up its workforce by 8-10% this year as it remains bullish about hiring in the next several months.

The company, which has 3,300-odd employees on its rolls, will be ramping up talent across functions - including marketing, digital and technology, sourcing and commercial areas in the business, among others.

The company’s CHRO Amit Chincholikar said that the company’s strategy is being driven by understanding and influencing consumer preferences not just in terms of their preferences in terms of nutrition, sustainable sourcing and brand perception but also on channels and patterns of buying and consumption including digital platforms.

Tata Consumer is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. It has an annual turnover of close to ₹116 bn with operations in India and international markets.

Tata Consumer share price is currently trading up by 0.3%.

Speaking of Tata Consumer, note that the company has become the most globalised company in the Tata Group with 70% of its revenues coming from international operations.

More people around the world drink Tata Tea than using Tata vehicles, Tata steel, or even TCS software!

Here's a look at how the company has performed on the stock market over the years.

Moving on to news from the IT sector, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is considering dividing its operational structure into four groups: acquisition, relationship incubation, enterprise growth, and business transformation, from the existing three.

Explaining further on the new structural growth that the company was attempting, TCS CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said it will be a more balanced portfolio when the company achieves the US$50 bn revenue target.

He claimed that TCS’ focus had always been on growing customer franchises and that the new structure would help in the logical progression of a customer's journey.

When asked about the aim of the restructural plan, he explained,

Again with our focus on the customer. The nature of customer relationships is very different if different scenarios are taken into consideration.

More importantly, when we look at a customer's lifetime relationship with us, there is a journey that the customer goes through. Initial projects have to be developed in time to develop trust and relationships.

What effects the above move will have on the company remains to be seen.

