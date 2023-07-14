Sensex, Nifty at record high levels: Five reasons why the market is rallying6 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:43 PM IST
Indian equity market rallies to record levels supported by positive global and domestic cues. Nifty50 touches all-time high, up 15% since March 2023. FII flows and declining inflation contribute to the rally.
The Indian equity market has seen a decent rally with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaling record levels supported by positive global as well as domestic cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×