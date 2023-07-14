The Indian equity market has seen a decent rally with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaling record levels supported by positive global as well as domestic cues.

The Nifty50 index touched its all-time high level of 19,595.35 on Friday, and has seen a sharp rally of over 15% since its March 2023. Sensex also hit a record level of 66,159.79 during the day.

The Nifty rallied 10.5% during the April-June quarter and was the fourth best performing index after Brazil, Japan and Russia. The index’s stellar performance took its 12-month forward PE from 17.4x at the start of the quarter to 18.6x, which implies a 17.7% premium to its average.

The rally was fuelled by upbeat sentiment in the global markets on hopes of a peak in the monetary policy tightening cycle by major central banks, especially the Federal Reserve. Moreover, a strong combination of healthy macro and micro, complemented by a sharp recovery in FII flows also supported the upward momentum.

“Indian equity markets are regaining their bullish momentum after a brief period of consolidation. This upswing can be attributed to the recent release of lower-than-anticipated US CPI numbers, resulting in a significant drop in the US dollar index and a moderation in US bond yields. Additionally, the market has disregarded weak IT earnings as it believes the worst is behind us, and the possibility of near-peak interest rates in the USA is seen as a positive factor for stock markets," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Also Read: Global recession fears: What sets India's economy apart from the rest?

The market rally in the last three months was broad based as the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices jumped over 17% and 20%, respectively, during the period, outperforming the frontliners.

The upward trajectory in the market has helped lift market capitalisation of all stocks on BSE by nearly ₹43 lakh crore since April to more than ₹301 lakh crore today.

Here are key reasons behind the market rally:

Inflation

The inflation in the US economy is cooling off lately. As per the latest data, the US producer price index in the US climbed 0.1% in June, its smallest year-on-year gain since August 2020. This followed the earlier CPI reading of 3%, lowest in over two years.

Fall in inflation boosted optimism that the US Federal Reserve will not need to hike interest rates after an expected 25 basis points rate increase later this month.

Read here: US annual consumer inflation cools to 3%, lowest since 2021

“Following the smaller-than-expected trend in consumer price index, the US producer price index also showed a smaller-than-expected trend with a marginal increase of only 0.1% YoY. This declining trend in inflation in the mother market of the US and the resilience of the US economy are the two pillars of support for global equity markets," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

On the domestic front, India’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose for the first time in five months to 4.81% in June from 4.31% in May and 7.01% in June last year. However, the retail inflation still remains within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance band for the fourth consecutive month.

Read here: CPI inflation rises higher-than-estimates to 4.81% in June 2023; food inflation jumps to 4.49%

The RBI had opted to keep the repo rate unchanged in the last two policies after raising it by 250 bps in the last financial year. However, analysts do not expect an interest rate cut from the RBI this calendar year.

Meanwhile, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation in June declined to -4.12% from -3.48% in May.

FPI Buying

The foreign investors have been attracted towards the Indian markets given the strong outlook for the domestic economy. The Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pumped in more than ₹1.27 lakh crore, or $15.53 billion, since April 2023 in the Indian markets, as per data from National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL).

“FPIs have been steadily buying in financial services, automobiles, capital goods and construction. Recently they have stepped up buying in FMCG and power. The selling trend in IT continues," said Vijayakumar.

This robust FPI buying, which has been the primary driver of strong rally, follows their negative stance during the first two months of 2023.

“FPI strategy is focussed more on country-specific factors rather than sectoral prospects within a country. That’s why they adopted the ‘Sell India, Buy China’ strategy in January and February. During these two months FPIs sold in the financial services sector for ₹15,744 crore. Now, pursuing the ‘Sell China, Buy India’ strategy, the same FPIs have bought stocks in financial services for ₹19,229 crore in June alone and this buying trend continues," he added.

Also Read: Key triggers that may dictate stock market rally in near term, explains Sunil Subramaniam

Weak US Dollar

The US dollar plunged to a 15-month low on Friday and was set for its worst week since November amid hopes that the Federal Reserve was nearing the end of its policy tightening as inflation eases.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, fell 0.114% to 99.649, having touched a fresh 15-month low of 99.574 earlier in the session.

“Another important trend, hugely significant from the market perspective, is the steady decline in the dollar. Dollar index is now below 100, which is the lowest level since 21st April 2022. This declining dollar is favourable for emerging markets and India being the most-favoured emerging market, the FPI flows are likely to sustain," Vijayakumar added.

However, selling by domestic institutional investors (DII) is emerging as a countervailing force putting brakes on the rally. This explains the resistance which Nifty is facing at 19,500, he said.

Moreover, India VIX has dipped below 11 indicating that there is no fear in the market despite record high index levels.

Also Read: Nifty may hit 21,000 in 6-9 months; rally likely to be non-linear with 5-7% intermediate corrections, says ICICI Direct

Macroeconomic indicators

India’s economic fundamentals have remained strong and resilient amid a weak global growth outlook. India’s GDP growth stood at 6.1% in the January-March 2023 quarter, as per official figures. For FY23, the real GDP growth rate stood at 7.2%, in a time when developed economies were reeling under recessionary pressures.

Analysts across the globe have made bold predictions about the Indian economy, with the latest being Goldman Sachs projecting the Indian economy to rise to $6.6 trillion in 2030.

Read here: India to surpass US to become world's 2nd largest economy by 2075: Goldman Sachs

Meanwhile, recent data shows India’s industrial growth strengthened to 5.2% YoY in May, with manufacturing accelerating to 5.7% YoY and mining to 6.4% YoY growth.

The rebound is underpinned by the strength of infrastructure or construction goods and capital goods output which affirm the continued strength of an investment-led economic recovery.

As the consumption recovery gathers momentum, manufacturing is expected to grow 7% in FY24E, feeding into 7.2% real GDP growth driven primarily by the 8%+ growth in services, said Prasenjit Basu, Chief Economist, ICICI Securities.

Q1FY24 Earnings

The India Inc. is expected to post resilient earnings growth for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 despite global headwinds. Analysts believe Nifty earnings are likely to grow 25% YoY in Q1FY24.

Earnings growth would be fueled by BFSI and Auto sectors while Oil & Gas sector would report a 3x surge in profit YoY underpinned by the improvement in marketing margins of the OMCs, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Auto sector’s earnings to surge 11x YoY during the quarter on a low base, while BFSI earnings are anticipated to remain buoyant with 47% YoY growth for the quarter.

The EBITDA margin for Nifty companies, excluding OMC and Financials, is likely to expand 110 bps YoY to 20.8% during the quarter.

The brokerage house forecasts the Nifty EPS to grow 20% and 15% in FY24 and FY25. Financials and O&G are likely to account for 63% of the incremental FY24 earnings growth for Nifty.

Catch Live Market Updates here

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test