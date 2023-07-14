“Indian equity markets are regaining their bullish momentum after a brief period of consolidation. This upswing can be attributed to the recent release of lower-than-anticipated US CPI numbers, resulting in a significant drop in the US dollar index and a moderation in US bond yields. Additionally, the market has disregarded weak IT earnings as it believes the worst is behind us, and the possibility of near-peak interest rates in the USA is seen as a positive factor for stock markets," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.