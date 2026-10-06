Sensex, Nifty up today: Why is Indian stock market rising ahead of RBI MPC meeting outcome? Explained with 3 reasons

Stock market latest news: After a heavy beating on all four sessions last week, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are witnessing strong buying for the last two straight sessions. The BSE Sensex has risen over 1,000 points this week, whereas the Nifty 50 index has added over 300 points in the last two successive sessions. As the three-day RBI MPC meeting began this Monday and the final outcome is due tomorrow, it is important to understand the reasons driving Indian stocks over the last two sessions.
According to stock market experts, there is buzz on Dalal Street that the RBI MPC meeting may come with a decision to keep the interest rate unchanged. Apart from this, Brent crude oil prices have slipped below $100 per barrel due to easing supply chain disruptions in the Middle East and short covering by FPIs, which are among the major factors fueling the Indian stock market.
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Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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