Sensex, Nifty up today: Why is Indian stock market rising ahead of RBI MPC meeting outcome? Explained with 3 reasons

Stock market latest news: After a heavy beating on all four sessions last week, the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are witnessing strong buying for the last two straight sessions. The BSE Sensex has risen over 1,000 points this week, whereas the Nifty 50 index has added over 300 points in the last two successive sessions. As the three-day RBI MPC meeting began this Monday and the final outcome is due tomorrow, it is important to understand the reasons driving Indian stocks over the last two sessions.
According to stock market experts, there is buzz on Dalal Street that the RBI MPC meeting may come with a decision to keep the interest rate unchanged. Apart from this, Brent crude oil prices have slipped below $100 per barrel due to easing supply chain disruptions in the Middle East and short covering by FPIs, which are among the major factors fueling the Indian stock market.
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