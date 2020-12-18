Sensex, Nifty update: Analysts expect dips to be bought into

"The steady decline in dollar index continues with the index dipping below 90. This is emerging market positive and is reflected in the sustained FII inflows. The Fed's declared position to keep interest rates near zero through 2023 has emboldened the FIIs to pour money into emerging markets. The catch, however, is in high market valuations. High valuations are difficult to sustain but valuations can remain high longer than we think. So it makes sense to partially book profits while remaining invested in quality names in performing sectors," he said.