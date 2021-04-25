Sensex, Nifty week ahead: Key factors to watch out for

The BSE Sensex slipped 202 points or 0.42% to close the week at 47,878.45, while the Nifty closing at 14,341.35, down 64.80 points or 0.45% on Friday. Realty, FMCG, IT stocks were the top draggers during the week whereas banks, metals and select pharma stocks were trying to support the market. For the week, Sensex and Nifty shed nearly 2% each. The benchmark indices are poised to see the worst monthly fall since May 2020.

