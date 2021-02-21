Sensex Nifty week ahead: Key levels and other factors to watch out for

7) "In the coming week, investors should be cautious in benchmark indices and take note of any major movements in global markets. Domestic bourses are expected to be swamped with IPOs given that the sentiment encircling listing gains continues to persist. Going ahead, markets are expected to remain dull and range-bound in absence of any major positive triggers. Therefore, investors are suggested to count on this opportunity to alter their portfolios by withdrawing monies from the weaker quality stocks and investing new monies in quality bets only on dips," says Nirali Shah.