Sensex, Nifty week ahead: Markets on a roll but analysts say stay cautious

"Though the benchmark is gradually inching higher with every passing week, the participation is largely limited. Also, the Nifty has now reached closer to the major hurdle of 11,350 and the oscillators are looking stretched. At the same time, we’re closely following global indices and any correction in the US markets might derail the prevailing momentum. We’ve seen such situations in the past as well wherein the benchmark was led by a handful of the index majors but hardly spared any stock when it declined. It becomes difficult for the participants to navigate during such conditions. We thus advise preparing beforehand by limiting naked leveraged trades and keeping the existing positions hedged."