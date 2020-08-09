Sensex, Nifty week ahead: The key levels to watch out for

Macro-economic data, earnings and global cues will influence Indian markets the next week, say analysts. Among major earnings to be announced this week are Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, MRF and NTPC. Last week, the Sensex advanced by 433.68 points or 1.15 per cent and the broader Nifty gained 140.60 points or 1.26 per cent.

"Going ahead, global cues and earnings would continue to dictate the market trend. Besides, macroeconomic data IIP and CPI inflation, update on vaccine trials and COVID-19 situation would be closely tracked by the participants," Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Here is what analysts say:

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking

"We’re mirroring global markets and indications are favourable so far. On the index front, Nifty needs a decisive break above 11,350 for further surge else consolidation will continue. In case of a decline. 11,000 would act as immediate support and next at 10,850. We suggest preferring index majors as they are easy to hedge and maintaining extra caution in the selection of stocks. While all the sectors are contributing to the move, the underperformance of the banking sector is still hurting the overall performance and any positive surprise from that front could help the index to surpass the recent high."

Sameet Chavan, Angel Broking

"Although the market has managed to recover well, it would be a daunting task surpassing the sturdy wall of 11300-11350. Till the time it is not conquered successfully, we advocate some caution"

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

"The equity markets are likely to remain volatile, with more stock specific action as the earnings season progresses. Investors would watch out for China’s retaliation which could pull down the market while any announcement of US stimulus could bring some cheer. We also find the risk-reward unattractive at the current levels and we would advise investors to remain defensive in their portfolio approach. Traders on the other hand are advised to stay cautious and keep booking profit at regular intervals. Technically, Nifty index has got stuck in range but forming higher lows and supports are slightly shifting higher. If it manages to hold above 11150 it can to witness an up move towards recent swing high of 11333-11350 then 11500 zones while the support exists at 11100-11050."

Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO Samco Group

Nifty50 index continued to trade in the range of 10950 to 11300 for the third straight week and has now taken kind of a pause. The BankNifty index remained relatively weak while mid and small cap indices outperformed. As the rally in heavyweights has taken a pause amidst weakness in banking majors, a consolidation is possible before the next up leg. We maintain a cautiously bullish outlook for the near term unless Nifty breaks below 10850 Traders are advised to follow a buy on dips approach with 10850 as strict stop loss. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via