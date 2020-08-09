Sensex, Nifty week ahead: The key levels to watch out for

"The equity markets are likely to remain volatile, with more stock specific action as the earnings season progresses. Investors would watch out for China’s retaliation which could pull down the market while any announcement of US stimulus could bring some cheer. We also find the risk-reward unattractive at the current levels and we would advise investors to remain defensive in their portfolio approach. Traders on the other hand are advised to stay cautious and keep booking profit at regular intervals. Technically, Nifty index has got stuck in range but forming higher lows and supports are slightly shifting higher. If it manages to hold above 11150 it can to witness an up move towards recent swing high of 11333-11350 then 11500 zones while the support exists at 11100-11050."