Sensex, Nifty week ahead: What investors should watch out for

"We advise taking some money off the table now and aggressive bets should ideally be avoided overnight. Adding to all this, we would like to draw attention towards an important development in US dollar index. We have seen massive correction in this over the past few months, which has triggered some gravity defying moves in equity markets; but now this index seems to have rebounded from key supports along with the ‘Positive Divergence’ in RSI. Hence, further pullback in the dollar index can lead to some corrective moves going forward. By mentioning all these points, we do not expect a complete reversal, rather such intermediate correction is considered a healthy development and provides better opportunities for those who have missed the bus in the last few months," says Sameet Chavan, chief Analyst for technicals at Angel Broking.