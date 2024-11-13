Indian markets fell for the fifth consecutive session on November 13, with Sensex down 559.39 points and Nifty losing 203 points. Weak global trends, a rising dollar index, and foreign investor selling contributed to the decline, with only five stocks gaining on BSE Sensex.

Indian markets declined for the 5th straight session on Wednesday, November 13 on the back of weak global trends, a rise in the dollar index, a weakening rupee and continuous foreign investor selling. The Sensex fell 559.39 points or 0.7 per cent to the day's low of 78,115.79 while the broader Nifty lost 203 points or 0.8 per cent to its intra-day low of 23,680.50.

Both benchmarks are over 9 per cent away from their respective record highs, hit in September. Just in these five sessions alone, the indices have lost over 3 per cent.

Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices declining around 2 per cent each.

"The Trump victory has added an element of high volatility to markets. From the emerging market perspective, the rise in the dollar index and the sharp spike in the US 10-year bond yield to 4.42% are causes of concern. Such high yields in US bonds will facilitate more outflows from emerging markets to the US. This will continue to be a headwind for India," explained V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Investors should be cautious in investing in sectors like cement, metals and petroleum refining which are facing a growth slowdown, said Vijayakumar. Safety is in sectors like banking, new-age digital companies, hotels, pharma and IT where growth prospects are good, he advised.

Sectors and stocks In the Sensex pack, only five stocks were in the green - NTPC, ITC, Tata Motors, Titan and HUL - while the remaining 25 traded in the red. Tata Steel, M&M, JSW Steel, Adani Ports, and PowerGrid were the top losers.

All sectoral indices were in the red for the day. Nifty Realty shed the most 2.66 per cent followed by Nifty Metal, which lost 2.2 per cent and Nifty Auto, down 1.9 per cent. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Media also fell 1.7 per cent each. Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Oil and Gas also declined between 0.9-1.5 per cent each. Nifty IT fell the least, down 0.4 per cent.

4 reasons behind recent stock market crash Here are four reasons behind the stock market crash:

Rupee Weakens: The rupee depreciated by 1 paisa, reaching a historic low of 84.40 against the US dollar in early trading on Wednesday. Persistent foreign fund outflows and a strong dollar weighed on the local currency. Forex traders observed significant volatility in the USDINR pair, with the rupee edging closer to its all-time low. An SBI research report released earlier this week predicts that the rupee could depreciate by 8-10% against the US dollar amid Donald Trump's return to the White House

Dollar Surges: The dollar index surged by 1.8% in November, following the impact of Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. election. It reached 105.98, the highest level since July, exerting pressure on emerging market currencies. The rise in the dollar index and the sharp spike in US 10-year bond yields to 4.42% are a cause of concern as high yields in U.S. bonds are likely to drive further outflows from emerging markets to the U.S.

Continued FPI Selling: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued their selling spree for the 32nd consecutive session, offloading shares worth ₹364.35 crore on Tuesday, bringing total outflows for November to ₹23,911 crore. October saw a major exodus of ₹1.14 lakh crore worth of Indian stocks, as concerns over extreme valuations, slower-than-expected earnings, and weak economic indicators dampened investor sentiment. Meanwhile, China's recent stimulus measures are attracting foreign investors, shifting their focus from Indian markets to Chinese stocks.

Concerns Over Delay in Rate Cuts: While central banks globally, including the US Federal Reserve, have begun reducing interest rates, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept rates unchanged. Inflation remains a key concern, with rising food prices due to the extended monsoon and crop damage. The rupee's depreciation further exacerbates the situation, increasing import costs and potentially driving inflation higher. October's inflation data, released on Tuesday, showed a 6.21% rise in retail inflation, breaching the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6% for the first time in over a year.