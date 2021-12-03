Indian stock markets fell sharply today, dragged down by heavyweights Reliance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Investors remained cautious after two cases Omicron coronavirus variant were found in the country. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.18% down at 17,196.70 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 764 points to 57,696.46. Both the indexes, however, saw their first weekly gain in three.

The rupee today slipped 14 paise to close at 75.16 against the US dollar, tracking massive sell-offs in domestic equities amid growing worries over the new COVID variant.

“We’re seeing a roller coaster ride in markets across the globe due to the news flow around the new COVID variant and we don’t expect any relief soon. Participants have no option but to align their position accordingly and prefer hedged positions. Investors should not worry much about these fluctuations and use the further dip to add quality stocks in a staggered manner," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

The broader markets outperformed wherein midcap ended flat and smallcap indices ended higher by 0.4%.

Investors are also looking ahead to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting next week. Among major sub-indexes, the Nifty Energy index fell nearly 1%, with Reliance Industries falling 3% to lead losses.

“The near term trend of Nifty continues to be down and the recent pullback rally of a down trend seems to have completed. There is a possibility of further weakness down to 16800 levels by next week. Immediate resistance is placed at 17300-17350 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said: “The Nifty failed to keep above the 17400-17500 zone which is a bearish signal. We are resisting at higher levels and therefore the upside is definitely capped in that region. Unless we do not get past the patch of 17400-17500 on a closing basis, we won't really see a meaningful upside rally. If the markets were to break 17100 next week it would be a matter of concern as there is every possibility we re-enter the current bear trend."

