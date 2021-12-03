Sensex nosedives amid Dalal Street's omicron wild ride, rupee falls vs US dollar

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said: “The Nifty failed to keep above the 17400-17500 zone which is a bearish signal. We are resisting at higher levels and therefore the upside is definitely capped in that region. Unless we do not get past the patch of 17400-17500 on a closing basis, we won't really see a meaningful upside rally. If the markets were to break 17100 next week it would be a matter of concern as there is every possibility we re-enter the current bear trend."