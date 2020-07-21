Indian stock markets extended the rally to a fifth day as positive trial results of three coronavirus vaccines lifted equities across the globe. The NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 1.27% at 11,162 while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended over 500 points higher at 37,930, led by financial and energy stocks. Global equities were also lifted by European Union leaders approved a massive stimulus package to counter the economic impact of coronavirus.

The Sensex is up over 3,000 or about 9% so far this month. Both Sensex and Nifty are up in 12 out of 15 sessions.

The Nifty energy index rose 3.46% and was the top percentage gainer among sectors, with refiners Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp gaining over 5% each.

The Nifty PSU Bank Index, which tracks state-owned lenders rose as much as 3.5%, after Reuters reported that India is looking to privatise more than half of its state-owned banks.

Bank of India surged 7%, while Central Bank of India jumped 8.6%. Private-sector lender ICICI Bank Ltd rose 4.4%.

Shadow lender Bajaj Finance fell 4% after the company reported a fall in quarterly profit.

Among the Sensex stocks, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank and HDFC rose between 3% and 4% while Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank gained 2-3%.

Here is what analysts said on today's market rally:

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

"Markets traded buoyantly and gained over a percent, in continuation of the prevailing up move. Firm global cues combined with the news of successful vaccine trails led a gap-up opening. Though the benchmark remained range-bound thereafter, noticeable interest in the banking and energy stocks kept the participants busy. Markets are inching higher with every passing day and Nifty may face the next hurdle around 11,250 level. The upmove in the banking index is now helping the index to sustain at the higher levels while others are witnessing rotational buying. Traders should maintain their focus on trade selection and position management."

Vishal Wagh, Research Head, Bonanza Portfolio

"Dream run is going on. Today, it has also received support from the global market. Some short-covering is also fueling the market. Going forward, major support will be seen around 10830 and Resistance will be 11230."

Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"The Nifty 50 index has closed up in 12 out of the last 17 trading sessions. Volumes on the NSE were sharply higher showing wide participation among stocks. PSU stocks (on the back of divestment process gaining momentum), Banks, Cement and Auto stocks witnessed buying interest, while Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv corrected post not-so-encouraging results from Bajaj Finance

Markets have closed well for the 5th consecutive session gaining 550+ points in the process. While momentum shows some more upside in the offing, lack of correction suggests caution and mild profit taking."

Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"The markets held for the entire day and also managed to close around the highest point of the day. While we do not rule out profit booking sessions, the overall trend of the market continues to remain bullish. Hence, if we see a slip in the markets, it would be a good opportunity to enter at lower levels to sell at higher levels. The support for the Nifty is now upgraded to 10800."

