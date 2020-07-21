Sensex now up 3,000 points this month as markets gain in 12 out of 15 sessions

"Markets traded buoyantly and gained over a percent, in continuation of the prevailing up move. Firm global cues combined with the news of successful vaccine trails led a gap-up opening. Though the benchmark remained range-bound thereafter, noticeable interest in the banking and energy stocks kept the participants busy. Markets are inching higher with every passing day and Nifty may face the next hurdle around 11,250 level. The upmove in the banking index is now helping the index to sustain at the higher levels while others are witnessing rotational buying. Traders should maintain their focus on trade selection and position management."