Indian markets were off day's high in noon trade after scaling new peaks in early session. The Sensex was flat at 47,862, after rising to 48,168 in early trade. After hitting an intraday high of 14,114, Nifty was trading at 14,031. Asian markets were mixed today as optimism about vaccines has outweighed concern about rising infection numbers in the United States and some other countries. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo declined today after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government is considering declaring a state of emergency for the Japanese capital and three surrounding prefectures due to surging virus caseloads.

India, which has the second-highest number of coronavirus infections in the world, on Sunday approved for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines – one developed by Oxford University-Serum Institute and the other by Bharat Biotech.

Indian markets have been on a roll amid strong inflows from foreign institutional investors and positive domestic data.

"Positive economic data like all-time record GST collections ( ₹1.15 lakh crores) and impressive auto numbers particularly in crucial segments like HCVs and MCVs in December augur well for the markets. The low-interest-rate has become a major tailwind for the economy. Low-interest rate regime in the developed world and the declining dollar are positives for capital inflows into EMs like India. The risk is something triggering capital outflows which can cause a sharp correction in markets," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Among the Sensex stocks, TCS, ONGC and Sun Pharma were up about 2% today.