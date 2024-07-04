Sensex opens at record high above 80,300, makes shortest 10,000-point run

Stock Market today: The Benchmark S&P BSE 30 share benchmark index opened well above the 80,000 mark on Thursday at around 80300. The Sensex also had briefly crossed the 80000 mark on Wednesday. With this the Sensex has taken shortest span of close to 138 sessions to cross the mark. The Sensex had crossed the 70k mark on 11 December 2023 and has been the fastest 10,000 points journey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sensex that had touched 70057.83 mark on 11 December'2023 touched 80074.30 levels on 3rd July'2024, though slipping there after on below the 80k mark on Wednesday. However markets comprehensively breaching and well above the 80k mark on Thursday.

The supportive global data and monsoon progress in the country have added to confidence of investors as the Sensex opened more than 300 points higher on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the US , the Bond yields have softened as the Federal Reserve's case for starting rate cuts this year has been reinforced by a string of weaker economic data. Surprisingly, the U.S. ISM measure of services activity dropped to its lowest point since mid-2020, and employment data came weaker than expected. The markets will be watching for the June payrolls report due on Friday.

The lower bond yields and interest rate cut expectations in the US will also remain supportive for FPI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) remaining buyers in the markets. The FPI flows have turned positive in Juen and can gain further momentum, since lower interest rates in the US, weaker US bond yields, and softer dollar will make investments in the emerging markets as India, attractive for te Foreign funds.

HDFC Bank, which is anticipated to get $3 billion in passive fund inflows has been a key driver for gains in the recent few sessions. Significant gains were seen in the banking and private banking sectors, and sustainable returns are being indicated by the fair valuations, they have been trading at. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(more to come)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!