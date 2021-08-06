Asian stock markets dipped on Friday as traders weighed the spread of the delta coronavirus strain.

The Hang Seng is down 0.1% while the Nikkei is up 0.3%. The Shanghai Composite is trading lower by 0.5%.

In US stock markets, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at record levels after a spate of strong corporate earnings and a further decline in US unemployment claims last week.

Both, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.8%.

Back home, Indian share markets have opened on a flat note, following the trend on SGX Nifty.

M&M, Voltas, Tata Power, SAIL, Hindalco, Indigo Paints, and Bharat Electronics are among companies that will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Further, Divi’s Labs, Bank of Baroda, Dodla Dairy, Indiabulls Real Estate and VRL Logistics will release their quarterly earnings on Saturday.

The RBI will also release its policy outcome at 10 am today.

Market participants will keenly watch central bank's commentary on the growth outlook, inflation projection, and liquidity measures.

The BSE Sensex is trading up by 55 points. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty is trading higher by 18 points.

Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra are among the top gainers today. IndusInd Bank, on the other hand, is among the top losers today.

The BSE Mid Cap index has opened up by 0.5%. The BSE Small Cap index is trading higher by 0.6%.

Barring IT stocks, all sectoral indices are trading in green with stocks in the telecom sector and automobile sector witnessing most of buying.

Shares of Tejas Networks and NALCO hit their 52-week highs today.

The rupee is trading at 74.10 against the US$.

Gold prices are trading up by 0.7% at ₹48,450 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, silver prices are trading down by 0.9% at ₹67,000 per kg.

Gold eased today as the dollar held gains ahead of the much-anticipated US jobs data.

Crude oil prices rose more than 1% on increasing Middle East tensions, but gains were capped as fresh restrictions to counter a surge in Covid-19 cases threatened the global energy demand recovery.

Speaking of the current stock market scenario, note that the BSE smallcap index has surged 188% since the crash in March 2020.

Despite the index being up more than 1.8 times, Richa Agarwal, lead Smallcap Analyst at Equitymaster, believes smallcap stocks are set for a massive up move in 2021 and beyond.

Here's why...

The Smallcap to Sensex ratio, a metric referred to get a sense of relative valuations, currently stands at 0.48 times. To be sure, this is higher than a median of 0.43 times.

And yet, it's the lowest of all the peaks in the smallcaps so far. In the last cycle which peaked in January 2018, when the ratio touched 0.49, the peak was still 9 months away.

View Full Image Smallcap to Sensex ratio.

Here's what Richa wrote in a recent edition of Profit Hunter:

When it comes to buying smallcap stocks, especially at this point in the rebound rally, you will need a bottom up approach, and a long term horizon. In fact, if you don't have the stomach to withstand a 20%-30% kind of corrections and volatility, this space may not be for you at all. And you should stop reading right here.

As per Richa, smallcaps are a great opportunity to make some big returns. But you need to stay disciplined when it comes to allocating money. And you need to be sharp when picking the right stocks.

In news from the chemical sector, Tata Chemicals has been the top buzzing stock today.

Tata Chemicals on Thursday reported a multi-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹3.4 bn for the June quarter, helped by a rebound in soda ash volumes in the US and India.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹741.5 m during the same period last year.

Revenues grew by 27% to ₹29.8 bn from ₹23.5 bn in the year ago period.

This was mainly due to rebound in soda ash volumes in the US and India, the company said in an exchange filing.

Revenues during the June quarter for the basic chemistry products segment grew 30% to ₹21.7 bn.

Meanwhile, revenues from specialty products increased by 18% to ₹8 bn.

Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan added,

The capacity expansion at our Mithapur and Rallis, Dahej in Gujarat, is on schedule. With the business environment steadily improving, we are well positioned to grow across customer segment.

Tata Chemicals share price has opened the day up by 7.5%.

Moving on, as per an article in The Economic Times, retail ownership of companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) reached an all-time high in the June quarter, with participation of individual investors surging through a period of sustained gains for the broadest benchmark indices.

The bull run in secondary markets and a flurry of IPOs have helped channelise retail savings into the Indian capital markets.

The share of retail investors in NSE-listed companies as of 30 June was 7.18%, compared with 6.96% in March, or 6.89% five years ago.

The previous record was 7.10% in June 2009, when the broadest gauges globally were beginning to recover from the financial crisis.

Meanwhile, ownership of domestic institutional investors (DII) in Indian stock markets declined to an 11-quarter low.

Ownership of DIIs, which include domestic mutual funds, insurance companies, banks, financial institutions and pension funds, declined to 13.19% on 30 June from 13.42% as of 31 March despite net inflows of ₹202 bn during the quarter.

Holdings of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) also fell to 21.66% in the June quarter from 22.46% in March.

India has added more than 5 m new investors between April and July this year, and 53% of those registered are from states beyond the top five with the highest investor bases.

Overall, NSE's registered investor base has now crossed 45 m. Since 1 April 2020, nearly 23.6 m new demat accounts have been added in India.

How this trend pans out in the coming quarters remains to be seen.

(This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com)

