Asian share markets are trading on a mixed note as investors continued to fret over China Evergrande Group's unsolved debt crisis and eyed the potential impact of a widening power shortage in China.

The Hang Seng is up 1.3% while the Nikkei is trading lower by 0.4%.

In US stock markets, Wall Street indices ended on a mixed note as markets weighed the risk that congressional gridlock could lead to a US government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended on a flat note while the Nasdaq fell 0.5%.

Back home, Indian share markets have opened on a flat note, following the trend on SGX Nifty.

The BSE Sensex is trading down by 78 points. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty is trading lower by 13 points.

SBI and UltraTech Cement are among the top gainers today. HCL Tech, on the other hand, is among the top losers today.

Both, the BSE Mid Cap index and the BSE Small Cap index have opened on a flat note.

Sectoral indices are trading mixed with stocks in the FMCG sector and oil & gas sector witnessing buying interest.

IT stocks and realty stocks, on the other hand, are trading in red.

Shares of Tejas Networks and Allcargo Logistics hit their 52-week highs today.

The rupee is trading at 73.83 against the US$.

Crude oil priced eased today after a five-day rally as investors took profits on fears that higher prices may weaken fuel demand.

Gold prices are trading down by 0.2% at ₹45,998 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, silver prices are trading down by 0.1% at ₹60,500 per kg.

Gold eased today, hurt by a stronger dollar and rising US Treasury yields, while investors awaited more cues from Federal Reserve officials on the central bank's monetary policy shift.

While gold is often considered a hedge against higher inflation, a rate hike would increase the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

Speaking of the precious yellow metal, how lucrative has gold been as a long-term investment in India?

The chart below shows the annual returns on gold over the last 15 years.

View Full Image Gold prices.

As you can see, barring 2013 and 2015, gold has delivered positive returns in 13 of the last 15 years.

In news from the textile sector, Raymond is among the top buzzing stocks today.

On Monday, Raymond announced an organisational restructuring plan which will see its fast-fashion business consolidating with the parent company and the auto components and tools and hardware businesses merging into its engineering division.

Meanwhile, its nascent real estate division will be made a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

The restructuring plan is aimed at monetising its assets, cutting debt and improving operational synergies.

In a statement, chairperson Gautam Singhania said,

We are consolidating the business to explore all options available to us for monetization, which will enable deleveraging leading to value creation.

Back in November 2019, the company had announced the demerger of its apparel business held under Raymond Apparel.

The demerger scheme has been withdrawn and the lifestyle business will be transferred to Raymond to streamline the group’s B2C businesses.

Raymond share price has opened the day up by 4%.

Moving on to news from the automobile sector, India’s largest PV maker Maruti Suzuki has told its component suppliers to be ready to produce 160,000-180,000 cars and SUVs in October, as it is making arrangements to secure supply of semiconductor chipsets through multiple channels.

If Maruti does manage to meet this target, the October output would be 60-80% higher compared with September, and just about 5% short of the numbers a year earlier.

Due to global shortage of semiconductors, Maruti has been forced to limit production this month to around 100,000 units.

Reports state that the company’s ability to source chips may have improved with an easing Covid-19 situation in Malaysia. The Southeast Asian country's chip manufacturing facilities are now working for seven days a week in three shifts.

About two-thirds of the targeted output are likely to be managed out of Maruti Suzuki's own facilities in the national capital region. The remaining will be sourced from Suzuki Motor Gujarat, another Indian unit of parent Suzuki Motor of Japan.

However, according to industry insiders, there’s no guarantee that Maruti will meet the target.

They say that the guidance was probably meant to keep the vendor network ready in case the chipset availability improved.

The company is also urging vendors to prepare for an output of over half a million in the October-December quarter. That suggests production growth of 7.5% from a year earlier in the crucial festive season.

Maruti Suzuki share price has opened the day up by 0.3%.

