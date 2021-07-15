Asian share markets were largely firm on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US economy was still a ways off from levels the central bank wanted to see before tapering its monetary support.

The Hang Seng was up 1.4% while the Nikkei fell 0.9%. The Shanghai Composite is rose 0.3%.

In the US, Wall Street indices ended mixed on Wednesday with S&P 500 briefly hitting an intra-day record in a choppy session. Overall, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.2%.

Back home, Indian share markets opened on a flat note, following the trend on SGX Nifty.

A total of 22 companies, including Wipro, Angel Broking, Tata Elxsi, L&T Infotech and Cyient are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

The BSE Sensex is trading up by 103 points. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty is trading higher by 32 points.

L&T and Wipro are among the top gainers so far today. ONGC, on the other hand, fell the most. The BSE Mid Cap index opened 0.3% up, and Small Cap index was 0.5% higher.

Sectoral indices were mixed, with stocks in the capital goods sector and IT sector witnessing buying interest. Oil & gas stocks traded in the red.

Shares of L&T Technology and GHCL hit their 52-week highs today.

The rupee was at 74.48 against the US dollar.

Gold prices were down 0.1% at ₹48,275 per 10 grams, while silver prices arose 0.2% to ₹69,520 per kg.

In news from the automobile sector, carmakers such as Tata Motors and Maruti are looking to leverage subsidies extended by the government to sell more electric cars to cab operators even though the fleet market is struggling due to the impact of Covid-19.

Electric cars come at a hefty premium over their CNG or diesel variants, but for cab drivers in states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi they cost only marginally higher due to a number of sops extended by state and central governments.

If one combines sops extended by the centre in the form of lower GST and faster adoption and manufacturing of electric (FAME) incentive and those offered by some states, like zero registration fee, an electric compact sedan to be used as a taxi will come at 25-30% discount.

In rupee terms, a benefit of ₹3-3.5 lakh.

For example, a Tata Tigor EV in Delhi would cost ₹11-12 lakh without incentives. However, after deducting state and central subsidies along with benefits on zero registration fees, it may cost ₹7.5-8 lakh on road.

Comparable with a Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG, that would cost ₹6.8 lakh to ₹7.5 lakh in Delhi.

Tata Motors said it plans to launch a range of CNG cars under the brand very soon. Tata Motors share price and Maruti Suzuki share price have opened the day up on a flat note.

Moving on to news from the retail sector, Titan is among the top buzzing stocks today. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has reduced his stake in Titan for the third consecutive quarter.

Titan is one of the widely known stocks in Jhunjhunwala's portfolio. Jhunjhunwala cut his stake by 0.25% in the company in June 2021 quarter.

He and his wife together held 5.5% stake in Titan as of September 2020, which they reduced to 5.3 percent in December 2020. Further, it was cut to 5.1% in March 2021. Now, after the June 2021 quarter, their stake in the company stands at 4.8%, according to BSE data.

As per the shareholding pattern June 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala reduced his stake in Titan to 3.72% in June 2021, from 3.97% in March 2021.

His wife's stake remained unchanged at 1.09%.

Meanwhile, LIC raised its stake in Titan to 3.96% in June quarter, from 3.91% in March quarter. Titan share price has opened the day down by 0.9%.

