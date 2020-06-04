Sensex pauses after a 6-day, 3,500-point rally, may consolidate further

“Bank Nifty and benchmark Nifty traded with steep losses after the Supreme Court raised concerns over the levying of interest on loans during the six-month moratorium period. However, technology, telecom and pharmaceutical stocks managed to shrug off the weak market sentiment and helped the Nifty to close above the crucial level of 10,000. Our markets are still lagging as compared to the rally in world markets. More clarity on the statement of Supreme Court will decide the trend in financials and banking stocks going ahead. The strategy should be to buy on dips between 9,900 and 9,800 with a final stop loss at 9,700. On the higher side, 10,120 and 10,180 would be hurdles for Nifty."