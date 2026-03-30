Sensex plunges 1,200 points; investors lose ₹5 lakh crore— 5 key factors behind stock market crash explained

The Indian stock market witnessed a strong across-the-board rally in morning trade on Monday, March 30, with the Sensex and the Nifty 50 crashing over 1%.
The Sensex crashed 1,200 points, or 1.6%, to an intraday low of 72,392, while the Nifty 50 plunged 350 points, or 1.5%, to the day's low of 22,470.
Investors lost about ₹5 lakh crore within minutes as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms declined to ₹417 lakh crore compared to ₹422 lakh crore in the previous session.
Here are the key factors behind the stock market crash today:
The US–Iran war, which began on February 28, has now extended beyond a month, with conflicting signals about whether it will end in the near future.
US President Donald Trump extended the pause on strikes against Iran's energy infrastructure last week. However, there has been little progress towards a complete resolution to the conflict.
As media reports suggest, the Trump administration sent a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran. However, no formal talks have taken place so far, even though the two sides have been communicating through back channels and intermediaries, including Pakistan’s efforts to act as a mediator.
Brent Crude prices surged further, trading above the $115 per barrel mark as uncertainties over the US-Iran war persist. The Strait of Hormuz, through which around 20% of global crude oil and LNG pass, is still effectively closed to most shipping.
Concerns are rising that elevated crude oil prices will damage India's macroeconomic outlook, as the country is the world's third-largest importer of crude oil. It meets about 85-90% of its oil requirements through imports.
The volatility index, India VIX, jumped 6% to surpass 28, indicating fragile market sentiment.
According to market experts, the normal range for the volatility index is 12 to 15. A level above 15 indicates the market is discounting high volatility over the next 30 days.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
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