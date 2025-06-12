Sensex plunges 1% as Israel-Iran tensions, plane crash spook investors
The Nifty 50 index closed 1.01%, or 253 points, lower at 24,888.20 on Thursday - its steepest decline since 20 May. The 30-share Sensex fell 1%, or 823 points, to settle at at 81,691.98. The market sell-off was broad-based.
India's stock market fell by 1% on Thursday, hurt by renewed geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran, and volatility ahead of the weekly Nifty futures and options (F&O) expiry. A London-bound Air India plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad, further denting investor sentiment.