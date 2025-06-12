Sensex plunges 1% as Israel-Iran tensions, plane crash spook investors

A fresh flare-up in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East - media reports suggest Israel is preparing for military strikes against Iran - triggered a sell-off in other Asian markets as well. Except for South Korea’s Kospi index, all Asian indices closed in the red. Among the ones that fell the most were Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, down 1.31%, followed by Taiwan’s Taiex that lost 0.81%, and Japan’s Nikkei index that declined 0.65%.