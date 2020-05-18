Sensex plunges over 1,000 points: Here are key triggers for today's losses

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services: "With the stimulus package announced by the government, not seen as adequate considering the need of the hour and with infections continuing unabated, the markets ended down by around 3.4%, in spite of positive global cues. Most measures may be seen as a long-term positive and markets were more worried about the immediate impact of these measures. With concerns about rising NPAs, financials were most affected. Uncertainty is likely to continue impacting the market performance".