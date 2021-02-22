Sensex plunges over 1,100 points in biggest selloff in two months: 10 updates

"Nifty has cracked the support of 14800 with utmost ease and on the back of good volumes. We should slide to 14500 which should be the next level of support failing which 14300 would be the next target for the Nifty. The resistance on the upside now stands at 15100 and until we do not cross that, a rally up can be utilized to short the Nifty for lower targets," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

