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Sensex plunges over 800 points, Nifty 50 nears 24,350: Key factors behind stock market crash explained

The Sensex crashed more than 800 points, or 1%, to an intraday low of 78,442, while the NSE barometer Nifty 50 plunged over 200 points, or nearly 1%, to the day's low of 24,353.

Nishant Kumar
Updated22 Apr 2026, 10:59 AM IST
Sensex crashed more than 800 points, while the Nifty 50 fell closer to 24,350 in intraday trade on 22 April.
Sensex crashed more than 800 points, while the Nifty 50 fell closer to 24,350 in intraday trade on 22 April. (An AI-generated image)
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Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, suffered strong losses in intraday trade on Wednesday, 22 April, after rising for the last three consecutive sessions.

The Sensex crashed more than 800 points, or 1%, to an intraday low of 78,442, while the NSE barometer Nifty 50 plunged over 200 points, or nearly 1%, to the day's low of 24,353.

However, the mid and small-cap segments exhibited resilience. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rose by up to half a per cent during the session.

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Why is Sensex, Nifty 50 falling today?

Let's take a look at some key factors behind the fall in the Indian stock market benchmarks:

1. Profit booking in bank, IT heavyweights

The equity benchmarks decline due to profit booking in banks and IT heavyweights amid the ongoing Q4 earnings season. Nifty Bank declined by more than half a per cent during the session, after clocking a gain of 2.3% over the last three sessions.

Also Read | HCL Tech share price falls 9% after Q4 results. Buy or sell?

On the other hand, the Nifty IT index crashed almost 4% during the session after weak Q4 earnings and cautious management commentaries of some IT companies.

Meanwhile, over the last three consecutive sessions, the 30-share pack Sensex had risen by 1,285 points, or 1.6%, and the Nifty 50 had jumped 380 points, or 1.6%.

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Also Read | Can de-escalation in the US-Iran war drive Sensex to 85K?

2. Persisting concerns over the US-Iran war

While US President Donald Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran to allow for further peace talks, there is no clarity on when the talks between the two countries will resume and how they plan to resolve the key bones of contention.

A White House official confirmed that Vice President JD Vance would not travel to Pakistan for talks on Tuesday as previously planned, pending the submission of an Iranian proposal.

The market is cautiously awaiting fresh updates from West Asia, as a prolonged conflict in the region could derail global growth momentum and raise inflationary pressures.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

About the Author

Nishant Kumar

Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More

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