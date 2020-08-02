Sensex rallies 7% in July. Now, all eyes on RBI's stance on loan moratorium

"It is RBI’s turn to console and mend the Indian economy, post US Federal Reserve’s status quo on interest rates and a repeat in pledge to use its ‘full range of tools’ to support the US economy. It is now in the hands of RBI to further lubricate the economy either by a decent rate cut or policy initiatives. In general, Bank Nifty has underperformed and pessimism continues to run high. Therefore, any move by RBI will create short term volatility in the banking stocks. Yes Bank’s capital raising was not lauded by the market as expected and hence it can be concluded that capital hungry sectors will remain under pressure going ahead. Investors are advised to remain cautious and partly book profits. They should wait for a sharp correction before making any fresh bets."