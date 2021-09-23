Sensex rally towards 60,000 rewards investors with 3 lakh crore gain in a day

"The confusion even among smart money is evident in the off and on nature of FII and DII investment with FIIs turning sellers ( ₹1943 cr) and DIIs turning buyers ( ₹1850 cr) in the cash market yesterday - a reversal of their position a day ago. Meanwhile, the Evergrande crisis appears to be receding as of now. This bull market has been easily climbing all walls of worries surprising even diehard bulls. Now, we don't know how long the party will go on," he added.