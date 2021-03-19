Sensex jumps 600 points after 5-day loss. Analysts warn volatility to continue

“Downward activity in the long term bond yields and weakness in Brent crude have boosted the sentiment of our market. On a weekly basis and daily basis, the market has formed reversal formation after completing the corrective move at 14350/48580 levels. Even if the correction is completed, the current rally will be called a pullback until the Nifty / Sensex crosses the 15350/51850 levels. The Nifty could go up to 14850/50200 and 14950/50500 levels. If the correction in bond yields continues, it could benefit the Bank-Nifty. If inflation gets under control, FMCG stocks may also rise. 14600/49600 and 14450/49200 would remain important supports. Keep a buy-dips strategy for the coming week. Nifty has formed a “bullish piercing pattern", which means it's has absorbed heavy selling pressure and it ready to move higher."