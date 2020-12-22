Sensex rebounds 450 points. Analysts warn of high volatility in coming days too

Manish Hathiramani, Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial services, says, "Yesterday's fall has made traders nervous and since the volatility is high, the stops will be large too. It is therefore advised to wait and watch for a few days till a clear direction is confirmed. 13100-13150 is medium-term support for the Nifty and if that were to break, we could slide down to 12800."