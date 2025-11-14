Sensex rebounds over 500 points from day's low as NDA scores big in Bihar elections— 10 highlights from the stock market

Boosted by better-than-expected performance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar election 2025, Indian stock market benchmark Sensex rebounded over 500 points from the day's low to end in the green on Friday, November 14.

Trends at 3:30 pm showed the NDA leading in 199 seats and the Mahagathbandhan on 37.

Tracking the global selloff, the Indian stock market remained in the red for most of the day, with the Sensex hitting an intraday low of 84,029.32 and the Nifty 50 dropping to 25,740.80 during the session.

However, fag-end buying after trends showed the NDS was heading to a big win in the Bihar elections helped the benchmarks end in the green for the fifth consecutive session. Sensex ended 533 points up from the day's low.

The Sensex closed 84 points, or 0.10 per cent, up at 84,562.78, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,910.05, up 31 points, or 0.12 per cent. The BSE Midcap index slipped by 0.03 per cent, while the Smallcap index rose by 0.06 per cent.

For the week, the Sensex and the Nifty 50 rose by 1.6 per cent each, snapping their two-week losing run.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Indian stock market outperforms? Domestic market benchmarks ended with slim gains, still outperforming most major global peers. After a 2 per cent drop in the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 overnight, markets in Asia and Europe also suffered deep cuts.

Korea's Kospi crashed 4 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng plunged 2 per cent each.

In Europe, the UK's FTSE, France's CAC 40, and Germany's DAX fell by 1 per cent each during the session on November 14.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today Shares of Tata Motors CV (up 3.20 per cent), Eternal (up 2.15 per cent), and BEL (up 1.60 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index. As many as 31 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Infosys (down 2.33 per cent), Eicher Motors (down 2.27 per cent), and Tata Steel (down 1.50 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty Bank rose 0.23 per cent to close at 58,517.55, while the Financial Services index ended 0.35 per cent higher.

Nifty PSU Bank clocked a solid gain of 1.17 per cent. Nifty FMCG also ended with a healthy gain of 0.57 per cent.

On the flip side, Nifty IT (down 1.03 per cent), Metal (down 0.89 per cent), and Auto (down 0.52 per cent) ended with significant losses.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

