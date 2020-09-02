Sensex reclaims 39,000, support for Nifty seen at 11350-11400

"After initially trading with uncertainty, the markets gained strength, in sync with positive global cues. European and Asian markets gained from encouraging economic data which could be assumed as an indicator towards an economic recovery in most of the major economies. Encouraging US, Chinese and European manufacturing data and also the expectation that US would bring in additional stimulus kept up the buoyancy in the markets. Domestically, investors chose to ignore the border tensions with China which led to the volatility in the opening trades. With markets reacting to stock specific news and with heightened volatility, Investors are advised to remain alert, trade cautiously and keep booking profits".