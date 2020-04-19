Sensex recovers 23% from March lows but this rally is unsustainable

Indian equity market rebounded in April after a massive sell-off in March, tracking global peers that had crashed due to fears of economic damage likely to be caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The recovery rally in equities has prompted investors to ask whether this will sustain. However, analysts do not think so.

After falling 38% from their mid-January highs, the Sensex and Nifty have recovered around 23% from March lows. Both the key indices have so far gained around 7% in April, after losing over 20% in the previous month. However, the limited upside option for Indian stocks has triggered analysts to cut ratings and targets. With a likely steep fall in earnings estimates, analysts feel that it may be too early to assert that the equity market has discounted all negatives as the number of cases of covid-19 has been escalating.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) measures announced on 17 April are expected to fuel lending and support the economy but analysts are concerned that policy transmission will remain a key challenge in India as excess liquidity is not benefiting all entities.

According to analysts at Goldman Sachs, while markets may not retest fresh lows given reduced global risks, Indian equities are likely to relatively lag the region on expectations of a slower recovery. For India, with rising new confirmed cases, an extension of the nationwide lockdown to 3 May and limited fiscal easing so far compared to other major economies, Goldman Sachs think the economy could recover more gradually than some of its North Asian peers. The global brokerage firm has lowered India’s rating within Asia with a Nifty target of 9600 by June 2021.

“We view the current rally as a bear market rally, which are common in history. As an example, in India, Nifty experienced four distinct rallies ranging from 12%-25% in 2008 within an overall bear market with 60% peak-to-trough decline," it said.

It may be a long run for the Indian indices to reach January’s record high levels. Sensex and Nifty touched their respective high on 20 January and since then have eroded 25.28% and 25.45% respectively. A critical factor that could put a break to India’s current equity rally is the March quarter corporate earnings that kick-started last week with most analysts expecting it be disappointing.

The near-term uncertainties on growth and earnings estimates remains extremely high, said Nomura analysts Saion Mukherjee and Neelotpal Sahu. “We think the market will not only struggle with forecasting near-term earnings impact, but also the medium- to longer-term impact of the spread of covid-19" they said.

However, volatility in stock markets has also cooled off to some extent in April rising expectations that probably markets may not see such steep corrections soon. To be sure, India volatility index or VIX is down 50.90% from its 2020 high of 86.64 hit on 24 March.

“We believe it is difficult to catch the market bottoms. …Markets are expected to be volatile in the medium term primarily tracking developments on Covid spread, crude price movement and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) flows," Pankaj Pandey, Head of Research at ICICI Securities Ltd said.

Besides, international gold prices increased over 10% in this month, after showing negative returns in March alongwith stock markets crash indicating that investors were hoarding cash.

Kishore Narne, Associate Director & Head Commodities and Currencies, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said that the coming years will see enormous push of liquidity from central banks through printing of money and massive expansion of fiscal deficits leading to depreciating paper currencies provide perfect backdrop for continuation of gold rally. “We continue to see gold repeating returns of 30-35% for the next two years as well. Indian gold prices (in futures) reached an all-time high, but a large part of this has been driven by depreciating rupee and increased import duty, but international gold prices still are much lower than all-time high and has much room to grow from here," Narne added.