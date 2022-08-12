Sensex regains 59,000 on robust FPI buying3 min read . Updated: 12 Aug 2022, 06:10 AM IST
Cooling commodity prices, hopes of milder rate hikes too support gains
NEW DELHI : Markets touched a four-month high on Thursday as foreign investors scooped up stocks amid hopes that the cooler-than-expected US inflation will lead to slower interest rate hikes. As a result, the benchmark Sensex soared past the 59,000 mark, last seen on 8 April.