Sensex regains 59,000 on robust FPI buying

Foreign portfolio Investors (FPIs), which had sold more than ₹2 trillion worth of equities in the six months to 30 June, turned net buyers of ₹6,719.75 crore in July after nine months, helping benchmark indices gain more than 15% from the lows of July. FPI buying intensified in August with purchases of ₹18,733.3 crore till 10 August. According to provisional figures, they were net buyers of ₹2,298.08 crore worth of equities on Thursday. Softening commodity prices, cooling crude oil, and expectations that the peak of the rate hike cycle may be behind too have supported the gains.