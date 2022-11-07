Sensex regains 61K amid favourable global cues

State-owned banks continued to rise on the back of better-than-expected results from Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India, among others. Gains in PSU banks helped offset losses in healthcare and consumer durables stocks, said analysts. Auto and metals stocks also rose, with analysts attributing the gains to hope of demand improvement after reports of China easing some of covid restrictions. Tyre stocks were also in focus as stable rubber prices improve outlook and also on expectation of good quarterly earnings. Oil and gas and reality stocks also saw smart gains.Volumes on the National Stock Exchange were higher than recent averages.