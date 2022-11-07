Sensex regains 61K amid favourable global cues

Sensex regains 61K amid favourable global cues1 min read . 06:01 PM IST
Fall in oil prices as China disputed rumours of lifting Covid restrictions and stronger US jobs data showed that the US economy is expanding, helped market
MUMBAI: India’s benchmark equity index Sensex on Monday reclaimed the 61,000 mark, closing higher for the second straight session, driven by positive global cues and robust buying in bank, auto, and metal stocks.
In a choppy session, the Sensex rose 0.39% to end the day at 61,185.15, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 0.47% to close at 18,202.80.
Domestic indices continued their positive momentum in line with global peers, said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Lot of stock specific action is being witnessed as earnings unfold.
State-owned banks continued to rise on the back of better-than-expected results from Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India, among others. Gains in PSU banks helped offset losses in healthcare and consumer durables stocks, said analysts. Auto and metals stocks also rose, with analysts attributing the gains to hope of demand improvement after reports of China easing some of covid restrictions. Tyre stocks were also in focus as stable rubber prices improve outlook and also on expectation of good quarterly earnings. Oil and gas and reality stocks also saw smart gains.Volumes on the National Stock Exchange were higher than recent averages.
Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services said that PSU banks took the lead in the rally as major sector players announced solid results. Fall in oil prices as China disputed rumours of lifting Covid restrictions and stronger US jobs data showing that the economy is expanding, helped market.
However, Nair highlighted that investors will await US inflation data for definitive cues given the lack of domestic triggers as the corporate earnings season is draws to a close.
“We expect market to continue its northbound movement and head towards 18350-18500 levels backed by positive global cues," said Khemka. FIIs (foreign institutional investors) being net buyers and continued earnings delivery remain among the key positives.
Another positive factor has been the sharp fall in rupee against the dollar, which if continues could bolster foreign institutional investors buying into local shares, said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.
“Technically, the Nifty is holding a higher bottom formation but at the same time it is consistently taking resistance near 18260 levels, said Chouhan. For trend following traders 18050 and 18000 would act as key support levels," said Chouhan, adding that if the index trades above 18050, it could hit 18300-18350 levels.