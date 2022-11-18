Sensex rejig: Tata Motors enters S&P BSE Sensex, Dr Reddy dropped

Sensex rejig: Tata Motors enters S&P BSE Sensex, Dr Reddy dropped1 min read . 09:45 PM IST
- From S&P BSE 100 index, stocks of Adani Total Gas and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation will be replaced by the stocks of Adani Power and Indian Hotels Company
Asia Index Private Limited on Friday announced reconstitution S&P BSE Sensex with auto major Tata Motors to replace pharma stock Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The changes will come into effect from the opening of market hours on December 19, 2022.
The rejig is a part of a periodic reshuffle done in the 30-share index, which includes some of India's highly valued companies
From S&P BSE 100 index, stocks of Adani Total Gas and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation will be replaced by the stocks of Adani Power and Indian Hotels Company, the release noted.
Sensex Next 50 index, which houses India's next 50 largest and liquid stocks after the constituents of the Sensex 50, will also see the exit of Adani Total Gas and HPCL and the entry of and Adani Power and Indian Hotels Company.
However, there are no changes to the S&P BSE SENSEX 50 and S&P BSE BANKEX Indices.
Tata Motors closed at ₹423.55 at the BSE, which was marginally lower by 0.04 percent as against the previous day's close.
Adani Power ended at ₹336.50, down 0.15 per cent, and Indian Hotels closed at ₹313.90, sliding by 0.54 percent.
Automobile major Tata Motors reported a consolidated net loss of ₹944.61 crore for the second quarter ending September (Q2FY23). The company had posted a net loss of ₹4,441.57 crore in the year-ago period (Q2FY22) and ₹5,006.60 crore in the previous June quarter (Q1FY23), respectively.
Tata Group’s hospitality arm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) posted a record profit of ₹122 crore in September quarter as compared to a loss of ₹121 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. Its revenue grew by 67 per cent to ₹1,258 crore.